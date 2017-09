The Sri Lankan Students Association (SLSA) proudly presents the 12th annual Professor W. P. Dayawansa memorial six-a-side cricket tournament which will be held on Sunday, October 01st 2017 at RCC cricket grounds (10th street & Texas Tech Pkwy) from 8.00 am onwards.

To register your team, please contact

slsa.ttu@gmail.com

(Please note that only the first 16 applications will be entered in to the tournament).