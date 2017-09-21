"FAPESP Week 2017"

This year, the São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) has chosen Texas Tech University to host the renowned FAPESP Week. The conference will begin on September 21st and September 22nd, at the TTU International Cultural Center.

The goal of the conference will be to extend scientific cooperation between the two countries in research projects in all disciplines. Topic sessions will highlight Genomics, Environment and Sustainability, Human Health, Energy, Agriculture and Water, Bioinformatics, Biodiversity, and New Materials. Workshop attendees will include President Lawrence Schovanec, Provost Michael Galyean, Vice Provost for International Affairs Ambassador Tibor Nagy, Associate Vice Provost for International Programs Sukant Misra, multiple college deans, and TTU faculty.

TTU will also display a series of images on the Amazon Climate, on behalf of FAPESP and the country of Brazil.