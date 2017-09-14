This exhibit highlights 20 years of publicizing the holdings of the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library in its new home. Photos of the Southwest Collection’s old home in the Math building, the groundbreaking and construction of the new building form the exhibit’s centerpiece.

Selections from exhibits that highlight the major departments of the SWC/SCL are also present. The Southwest Collection; University Archives; Rare Books unit; Sowell Collection in Literature, Community, and the Natural World; Crossroads of Music Archive; Bibliographic Services; and the Photography and Oral History collections are all represented. Highlights from other prominent exhibits, such as “Medieval Southwest: Manifestations of the Old World in the New” and “Texas Tech: Then and Now,” are featured as well.

The exhibit will run until March 30, 2018.