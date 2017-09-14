|
International Student Council (ISC) is a campus organization created for international students who need a home away from home and for American students who have a passion for travel, languages and other global affairs. ISC is having its first interest meeting Thursday, September 14th at 6:00pm in the SUB Matador Lounge. Come by to find out more about the organization and to meet international students!
|Posted:
9/13/2017
Originator:
Victory Dan-Dukor
Email:
victory.dan@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 9/14/2017
Location:
SUB Matador Room
Categories