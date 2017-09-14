|
International Student Council (ISC) is a campus organization created for international students who need a home away from home and for American students who have a passion for travel, languages and other global affairs. We will be discussing about the goal and visions of ISC, plans for the semester, as well as opening the floor to hear what the general body would like to see us do, as far as services and events.
9/14/2017
Ejike Uzoije
ejike.uzoije@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 9/14/2017
Matador Lounge, SUB
