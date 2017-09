The Geography Club is hosting a welcome back night! We will have free food, a free raffle, and important information about this semester. Join us in Holden Hall 204 at 7pm Thursday night! Non majors are welcome too so bring your friends!

Food: We will be having pizza, drinks, and dessert!

Raffle: Everyone gets a ticket just for showing up!

Information: We’ll be sharing info about our upcoming events, trips, and other plans for this semester!