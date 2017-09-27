Strategic Hiring Course On September 29th

Employment laws and TTU policies/procedures

How to define recruitment needs

Acknowledging proper documentation - Candidate/Hiring Matrix

Establishing timelines to meet the departments needs

Interview preparation

Social Media trends Friday September 29th, 12:30pm - 5:00pm, Doak Conference Center, Room 156 This course is intended for anyone who is involved in the recruiting and hiring process. It will cover things such as:

This session is available for sign-up now in SumTotal.

https://texastech.sumtotal.host

If you have any questions, please contact Human Resources, Talent Acquisition at hrs.recruiting@ttu.edu Posted:

9/27/2017



Originator:

Stephanie Gonzales



Email:

stephanie.gonzales@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





