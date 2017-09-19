TTU IT welcomes Adobe to our campus for a student-focused workshop. We invite you to attend the session that best fits your schedule on Monday, September 25 or Tuesday, September 26.
Topics for each session:
- Behance Online Portfolio—Create Your Story as You Go
- “Spark” It Up—Social Graphics, Web Stories, Animated Video
- Digital Citizenship—Learn Digital Etiquette as you market your skills
- The Importance of Digital Literacy in today’s global workplace
Adobe will provide a free lunch—come by, have lunch, and learn tools for marketing yourself!
Session 1 Details:
Date: Monday, September 25
Time: 11:00am—11:50am
Location: Senate Room, SUB 1st Floor
Session 2 Details:
Date: Monday, September 25
Time: 1:00pm—1:50pm
Location: Senate Room, SUB 1st Floor
Session 3 Details:
Date: Tuesday, September 26
Time: 2:00pm—3:20pm
Location: Mesa Room, SUB 2nd Floor
For additional information or questions, please contact itevents@ttu.edu.