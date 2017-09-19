TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Student Adobe Days—September 25 & 26—Digital Tools to Better Market Yourself

TTU IT welcomes Adobe to our campus for a student-focused workshop.  We invite you to attend the session that best fits your schedule on Monday, September 25 or Tuesday, September 26.

 

Topics for each session:

 

  • Behance Online Portfolio—Create Your Story as You Go
  • “Spark” It Up—Social Graphics, Web Stories, Animated Video
  • Digital Citizenship—Learn Digital Etiquette as you market your skills
  • The Importance of Digital Literacy in today’s global workplace

 

Adobe will provide a free lunchcome by, have lunch, and learn tools for marketing yourself!

 

Session 1 Details:

Date: Monday, September 25

Time: 11:00am—11:50am

Location: Senate Room, SUB 1st Floor

 

Session 2 Details:

Date: Monday, September 25

Time: 1:00pm—1:50pm

Location: Senate Room, SUB 1st Floor

 

Session 3 Details:

Date: Tuesday, September 26

Time: 2:00pm—3:20pm

Location: Mesa Room, SUB 2nd Floor

 

For additional information or questions, please contact itevents@ttu.edu.
Posted:
9/19/2017

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support


