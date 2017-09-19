Student Adobe Days—September 25 & 26—Digital Tools to Better Market Yourself

TTU IT welcomes Adobe to our campus for a student-focused workshop. We invite you to attend the session that best fits your schedule on Monday, September 25 or Tuesday, September 26. Topics for each session: Behance Online Portfolio—Create Your Story as You Go

“Spark” It Up—Social Graphics, Web Stories, Animated Video

Digital Citizenship—Learn Digital Etiquette as you market your skills

The Importance of Digital Literacy in today’s global workplace Adobe will provide a free lunch—come by, have lunch, and learn tools for marketing yourself! Session 1 Details: Date: Monday, September 25 Time: 11:00am—11:50am Location: Senate Room, SUB 1st Floor Session 2 Details: Date: Monday, September 25 Time: 1:00pm—1:50pm Location: Senate Room, SUB 1st Floor Session 3 Details: Date: Tuesday, September 26 Time: 2:00pm—3:20pm Location: Mesa Room, SUB 2nd Floor For additional information or questions, please contact itevents@ttu.edu. Posted:

9/19/2017



IT Events



itevents@ttu.edu



Technology Support





