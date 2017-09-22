The Office of Research Services will conduct a research orientation session for all incoming faculty and research staff. Faculty who are new to campus and those who are not-so-new (and would like a refresher) are encouraged to attend. The session will cover proposal development and processing, review of institutional policies and procedures affecting research at Texas Tech, internal and external funding opportunities, and inform attendees about compliance issues.



Attendance is not mandatory but strongly encouraged if you plan to submit grant proposals in the coming year. The session will last for approximately 2-1/2 hours. Seating is limited to 25 attendees.



TO REGISTER go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hr/ and click on the "Sum Total" link on the header "Shortcuts." Insert your eRaider username and password, then search for the session you are interested in attending and register. (NOTE: This system works best using Google Chrome.)



Posted:

9/13/2017



Originator:

Colette Solpietro



Email:

colette.solpietro@ttu.edu



Department:

Research Services



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Date: 9/22/2017



Location:

TLPDC in Library, Room 153



Categories

Research

Departmental

Orientation

