You still have time to fill out an application to audition for Red Raider Showcase. Submit your application to the SAB office (in the basement of the SUB) by 5:00 pm TODAY if you want to audition for the showcase. Auditions for Red Raider Showcase will be held in the SUB Senate Room on October 4 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Barnes & Noble is sponsoring this event with the 1st prize winner receiving FREE Textbooks for their undergraduate career!!!! For more information about this event visit SAB.ttu.edu.

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

