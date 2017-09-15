Each semester, UMI strives to promote activities related to the Spanish language and Hispanic culture. Among these are some events now widely renown at Texas Tech University, such as the celebration of the “Day of the Dead,” the “We are United Picnic,” and the famous “UMI Salsa Nights,” as well as participation in events such as the Cinco de Mayo Celebration and other multicultural activities. Furthermore, UMI also offers its members the opportunity to get involved with opportunities such as Intramural Rec Sports, community service, or free Spanish tutoring.