Women's & Gender Studies announces a public colloquium, Gender & Gender Identity Colloquium, which will take place on the campus of Texas Tech University, Friday, October 13, 2017.



Since its inception in 2009, the colloquium has served as a forum where speakers, discussants, presenters, panelist and the general audience can engage in vigorous exchanges centering on gender and gender identity in terms of empowerment and commitment to social justice.



*We invite submissions for individual papers or full panels highlighting feminist research, in progress or completed, on gender and gender identity. The colloquium is open to all Texas Tech University undergraduates, graduate students, staff and faculty from all disciplines. Additionally, other members of the region, state and national institutions are also invited to present and to attend at their own expense. Deadline for submitting your abstract is September 22 See below for more details on the submission process.



We welcome research on a number of topics. Visit our web site for a list.



There is limited space for papers at the colloquium. All abstracts will be vetted by readers. Selection will be made on the basis of scholarly merit and relevance to the colloquium theme and sub-themes.



For individual papers and full panels, please submit a 250-word abstract including the proposal title, name, affiliation and contact information for all author(s) in addition to the cover page information required.

Deadline for submissions -September 22, 2017

-September 22, 2017 Notification to presenters -September 29, 2017

Draft of full presentation -October 10, 2017



Gender & Gender Identity Colloquium -October 13, 2017 Submit Here: Please use our new submission form online here:



