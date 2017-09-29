Each fall, summer and spring semester, the Texas Tech Office of the President offers $4,500 scholarships to selected students for internships in Congressional offices in Washington, D.C. The internships are unpaid, but scholarships are provided.



Come learn more about the program! An informational session will be held Friday, September 29th at 5:30 PM in West Hall 101. This event will be a great opportunity for students to gain information about the program, meet former congressional interns, and ask any questions they may have before the October 6th application deadline. Anyone interested in the program is encouraged to attend the event!





These internships are an excellent opportunity to experience the legislative process firsthand, network, improve your resume and enjoy the semester making memories with fellow Texas Tech interns. Additional information on the Government & Public Service Internship Program may be found at www.congressionalintern.ttu.edu. Posted:

