The Vietnam War by Ken Burns - Free Preview Screening - September 16th

KTTZ-TV, in partnership with The Vietnam Center and Archive at Texas Tech, The Lubbock Vet Center and Alamo Drafthouse presents a FREE preview screening of the first episode and discussion of THE VIETNAM WAR by Ken Burns.



The screening is at Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock (120 W Loop 289) Saturday, September 16th @ 4:15pm. Open to the public and will feature a Cobra helicopter on display. Pick up your free tickets at Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock or reserve online with a $5 food voucher for seats.



Discussion Panel:

Hosted by Paul Hunton, General Manager, Texas Tech Public Media

Dr. Steve Maxner, Director, Vietnam Center and Archive, TTU (Ph.D. in US Military and Diplomatic History)

Dr. Hai Nguyen, Post-doctoral Fellow, Vietnam Center and Archive, TTU (Ph.D. in US Military and Diplomatic History)



THE VIETNAM WAR tells the epic story as it has never before been told on film. The film features testimony from nearly 100 witnesses, including many Americans who fought in the war and others who opposed it, as well as Vietnamese combatants and civilians from both the winning and losing sides.



Ten years in the making, the series includes rarely seen and digitally re-mastered archival footage from sources around the globe, photographs taken by some of the most celebrated photojournalists of the 20th Century, historic television broadcasts, evocative home movies, and secret audio recordings from inside the Kennedy, Johnson, and Nixon administrations.



THE VIETNAM WAR features more than 100 iconic musical recordings from greatest artists of the era and haunting original music from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross as well as the Silk Road Ensemble featuring Yo-Yo Ma.