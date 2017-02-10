An Integrated Scholar is a faculty member who not only demonstrates outstanding teaching, research and service, but also is able to generate synergy among the three functions. Faculty members who are Integrated Scholars consistently promote active learning, infuse the results of their research and scholarship in courses and other learning experiences, and plan and execute service commitments to complement their teaching and research goals.

All nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Oct. 2. Please send no more than a one-page summary detailing why you are nominating the person. Nominations should include examples of the faculty member's teaching, research and service accomplishments, and the nominator must include his/her name, phone number and email address. Nominations must be emailed to provost.communications@ttu.edu . Please include "Integrated Scholar Nomination" in the subject line of the email.

