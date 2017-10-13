Women's & Gender Studies is proud to announce Denise Brogan-Kator as our keynote speaker for our 9th Annual Gender & Gender Identity Colloquium.

Denise Brogan-Kator is the Director of State Policy for the Family Equality Council. She is responsible for supporting our efforts to advance equality for all families at the states level. A US Submarine Service veteran, she graduated from the University of Michigan Law school (matriculating as the first openly transgender law student and later returning as the first openly transgender law professor) and earned her MBA from the University of Colorado. Denise has a 20+ year history of public and private advocacy on behalf of the LGBTQ community, coming to us as a former Executive Director of a statewide LGBT advocacy organization.

The colloquium will be conducted on October 13, SUB Matador Room, 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Ms Brogan-Kator will speak at 1:00 p.m. Join us for lunch ($10 box lunch) at noon.

Schedule/Program

Register today!

This event is FREE and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Proof of attendance will be available to students attending the colloquium for course credit.

For off campus visitors enter through the main campus entrance at University Avenue and Broadway; ask for directions and visitors parking location instructions at the traffic kiosk station.

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Unit Supervisor/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu, (806) 742-4335, DOAK Hall RM 123, www.wgs.ttu.edu