Faculty members: Do you use service learning in your course or are you interested in integrating it into your course? Consider submitting your course for the university’s official “S” Designation. Join us as we discuss the application process and feel free to bring any materials that you may have already developed. We will work together to address questions and concerns related to the designation process. Applications for spring and fall 2018 semesters are due Friday, October 6th. For more information regarding the “S” Designation visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/servicelearning/S_Designation.php

To register for the event, visit http://events.tlpd.ttu.edu/View/Member/ShowAllEvents.aspx and search “service”.