Dr. Kevin M. Simmons, Corrigan Chair and Professor of Economics, Austin College at Sherman, Texas, will be speaking on the topic of “Fatality and Damage Predictions from Potential Tornado Outbreaks.”



Date: Friday, February 22



Time: 3:30 p.m.



Location: Experimental Sciences Building, Rm. 120



Reception to follow.



All are invited to attend.





The McDonald-Mehta Lecture Series is named after and funded with the endowment of Dr. Kishor C. Mehta and Dr. James R. McDonald, founding faculty members of the former Wind Science and Engineering Research Center (WiSE), now National Wind Institute (NWI), at Texas Tech. The lecture series invites nationally-known scientists and experts in wind-related industries to speak about ongoing research around the world.



Dr. McDonald is a former Professor and Chairman of the department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Texas Tech University. He specialized in research related to tornado hazards, windborne debris, and the design of buildings and structures to resist extreme windstorms. He has conducted more than 30 years’ worth of on-site damage documentation and more than a dozen on-site damage documentation studies with the late Dr. Ted Fujita.



Dr. Mehta is a P. W. Horn Professor of Civil, Environmental and Construction Engineering and former Director of Wind Science and Engineering Research Center (now NWI). He is elected to the National Academy of Engineering and Distinguished Member of ASCE. He was Chair of the wind load committee which developed ANSI A58.1-1982, ASCE 7-88 and ASCE 7-95. Recently he served as Program Director at the National Science Foundation.

