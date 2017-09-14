Join us for the following community service events : Morris Safehouse - October 14th. 1pm-3pm Morris Safehouse - October 21st. 10am-12pm South Plains Food Bank - November 11th. 9am-12pm



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Join us for our next General Body Meeting on October 3rd, in room 212 at 7pm. Tech Council on Family Relations is an organization that any student of any major can join. We love helping those in need. We will host a game night on September 19th at 7pm at the Capstone Cottages Club House. Contact jasmine.j.easter@ttu.edu if you are in need of a ride, for parking details, or for more information. Posted:

9/14/2017



Cassie Pickett



cassie.pickett@ttu.edu



N/A





Student Organization

