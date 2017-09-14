Appetizer
Pizza Margherita
(Pizza with house-made Passata, fresh Mozzarella, and Basil)
Soup and Salad
Ribollita (Tuscan Bean Soup)
(Cannellini Beans, Celery, Carrot, Cabbage, Onion, Garlic, and Thyme slowly simmered and topped with Parmesan Cheese )
Heirloom Tomato Salad
(Fresh Heirloom Tomatoes sliced and drizzled with EVOO and Balsamic Vinegar)
Entrées
Grilled Beef Tagliata
(Grilled Flank Steak marinated with Balsamic, Rosemary and Garlic seasoning)
or Mustard-Crusted Salmon
(Sautéed Salmon crusted with Mustard Seeds and Black Pepper)
*All entrees served with Roasted Potatoes with Garlic & Rosemary and Prosciutto-wrapped Green Beans*
Dessert
Olive Oil & Orange Cake
(An Italian-style version of the shortcake dessert. An Olive Oil and Orange Cake with seasonal Berries and topped with fresh Whipped)
For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hrm/skyviews/reservations.php, or message us on Facebook!!! Here's the menu for next week.
Please join us!!