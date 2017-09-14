Appetizer

Pizza Margherita

(Pizza with house-made Passata, fresh Mozzarella, and Basil)



Soup and Salad

Ribollita (Tuscan Bean Soup)

(Cannellini Beans, Celery, Carrot, Cabbage, Onion, Garlic, and Thyme slowly simmered and topped with Parmesan Cheese )

Heirloom Tomato Salad

(Fresh Heirloom Tomatoes sliced and drizzled with EVOO and Balsamic Vinegar)



Entrées

Grilled Beef Tagliata

(Grilled Flank Steak marinated with Balsamic, Rosemary and Garlic seasoning)

or Mustard-Crusted Salmon

(Sautéed Salmon crusted with Mustard Seeds and Black Pepper)



*All entrees served with Roasted Potatoes with Garlic & Rosemary and Prosciutto-wrapped Green Beans*



Dessert

Olive Oil & Orange Cake

(An Italian-style version of the shortcake dessert. An Olive Oil and Orange Cake with seasonal Berries and topped with fresh Whipped)

For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hrm/skyviews/reservations.php, or message us on Facebook!!! Here's the menu for next week.

Please join us!!

