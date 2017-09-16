



There are absolutely NO tryouts, so there will be no pressure.





Don't know your voice part? Our choir director will help you learn your voice part and how to use it! Also, if you are a musician and play an instrument of any kind, we would love for you to be a part of this organization as well!





If this sounds like an organization for you, please join us for choir rehearsal this Saturday from 1-4 p.m. in the Bell Tower room of the SUB!





We welcome new and returning faces and we hope to see you there!

offers opportunities for community service, traveling, and ministering to people through song.