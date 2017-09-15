Researchers from IMMAP (Institute for Measurement, Methodology, Analysis and Policy) at Texas Tech University are seeking undergraduate and graduate students who are between 18 and 50 years old and using e-learning system in TTU. The survey will not take more than 12 minutes. Participation in the survey is voluntary and open to all study e-learning system's users at TTU. If interested please click the link.



Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdlYUYF8u_umjosK1R2oQ7fQT8eAFB3YjrKLwHDdNJRoyrWvQ/viewform



Thank you very much for your participation.

Kamil ÇELIK

Visitind Scholar,

Institute for Measurement, Methodology, Analysis, and Policy (IMMAP)

