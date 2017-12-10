If you studied abroad and are interested in working overseas after graduation, Peace Corps may be a great opportunity for you to immerse yourself in a new culture while giving back to a community in need. Peace Corps is currently hiring students who’s studies align with one of our program areas, have international experience, speak another language, and have experience volunteering. Join us for this information session to learn what we do, where we go, and how you can use your study abroad experience at Texas Tech to do work that matters after graduation. Agriculture, Environmental Science, Health, Education and Business programs who have study abroad experience but all are welcome to attend. Register Below: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/531469121898229507 Posted:

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 10/12/2017



Webinar: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/531469121898229507



