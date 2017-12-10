|
Webinar targets students in Agriculture, Environmental Science, Health, Education and Business programs who have study abroad experience but all are welcome to attend.
If you studied abroad and are interested in working overseas after graduation, Peace Corps may be a great opportunity for you to immerse yourself in a new culture while giving back to a community in need. Peace Corps is currently hiring students who’s studies align with one of our program areas, have international experience, speak another language, and have experience volunteering. Join us for this information session to learn what we do, where we go, and how you can use your study abroad experience at Texas Tech to do work that matters after graduation.
Register Below:
|Posted:
10/10/2017
Originator:
Nicole Noble
Email:
nicole.noble@ttu.edu
Department:
University Career Center
Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 10/12/2017
Location:
Webinar: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/531469121898229507
Categories