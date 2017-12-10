TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Student Webinar: "From Study Abroad to Peace Corps"

If you studied abroad and are interested in working overseas after graduation, Peace Corps may be a great opportunity for you to immerse yourself in a new culture while giving back to a community in need. Peace Corps is currently hiring students who’s studies align with one of our program areas, have international experience, speak another language, and have experience volunteering. Join us for this information session to learn what we do, where we go, and how you can use your study abroad experience at Texas Tech to do work that matters after graduation. 

Webinar targets students in Agriculture, Environmental Science, Health, Education and Business programs who have study abroad experience but all are welcome to attend.

Register Below:
Posted:
10/10/2017

Originator:
Nicole Noble

Email:
nicole.noble@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 10/12/2017

Location:
Webinar: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/531469121898229507

