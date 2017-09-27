The TTU Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, and

TTU Ethics Center present

Compassionate Ethics: CARINGCROWD®



Join us September 26 – 27, 2017



Schedule:

Tuesday, September 26th from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM in the Escondido Theater

Wednesday, September 27th from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM in the Escondido Theater



Come learn more about how to assist others as an individual and as an organization from Dr. Derek Fetzer, co-founder and team leader for CARINGCROWD®.



This event is free, however registration is required at: www.ethics.ttu.edu

Invited Speaker: Derek Fetzer, Co-founder and Team Leader for CARINGCROWD®.



Originally an industrial engineer from Peru and from Purdue University, Derek has over 23 years of strategy, consulting, and business analytics experience across different industries, spanning the US, EU, and Latin America. For the last 10 years, Derek has worked in the area of infectious diseases, collaborating on key product launches in HIV/AIDS, HCV, and tuberculosis. His career interest is in improving access to healthcare around the world by empowering the “crowd”.





