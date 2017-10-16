“The European Union’s Greatest Challenges to Survive Brexit”

A talk by His Imperial and Royal Highness Archduke Georg von Habsburg-Lothringen

The talk will be introduced by Professor Peter I. Barta, editor of The Fall of the Iron Curtain and the Culture of Europe (Routledge, 2013)

His Imperial and Royal Highness Georg von Habsburg-Lothringen is the grandson of Emperor and King Karl, the last monarch of the Habsburg Dual Monarchy of Austria and Hungary. His distinguished career was launched at the side of his late father, Dr. Otto von Habsburg, the last Crown Prince of the Austrian Empire and one of the founders of the European Union. Archduke Georg, his second son, is a prominent public figure with outstanding expertise in politics and business. He serves as ambassador-at-large in the office of the President of Hungary and was from 2006-2012 President of the Hungarian Red Cross.

Monday, October 16 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the International Cultural Center

The talk is free and open to the public. Reception will follow.

For more information, call 742-3667.