Calling all students who would like to volunteer for El Dia De Los Muertos at the Museum of Texas Tech University. Help out while celebrating the Day of the Dead with free crafts, food, and entertainment. The event will take place on October 22 from 2-4 PM.





For more information contact Bethany Cheshire – Education Intern at the Museum of Texas Tech University.





Email: bethany.cheshire@ttu.edu.

Phone: 806-834-2844