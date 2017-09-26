Greg Ferenbach, Special Counsel of the law firm Cooley LLP in Washington D.C., will be our guest during our September 26, 2017, 2:00 p.m. CDT Texas State Authorization Network (TxSAN) conference call. Greg will give an overview of the Final Rule on State Authorization of Postsecondary Distance Education, Foreign Locations which was released in December of 2016 and is slated to go into effect July 1, 2018.

Many observers believe these regulations will stand and not be modified. Higher education institutions should start planning now to get ready for the July 1, 2018 implementation. The overview on September 26 by Greg will start our TxSAN discussion on what will be required and how we can start moving toward compliance with the new regulations.

Greg is part of Cooley LLP’s education practice led by Michael Goldstein. Cooley partners with a number of higher education clients from 12 offices across the U.S., China and Europe. Michael Goldstein, Greg Ferenbach, Jeannie Yockey-Fine, and others of the Cooley education practice have been long-time participants in WCET and the WCET State Authorization Network, and are well versed in the needs of both institutions and regulators on the topic of state authorization and other higher education policy issues.

This topic is of high-priority importance for Texas, New Mexico, and Mexico institutions – would you please help us get the word out to your colleagues and others you think should attend and ask them to participate in our September 26, 2017 2pm CDT TxSAN call – please forward this message.

--

TxSAN is a resource of the Texas Distance Learning Association.

Contact Tom Dolan, tom.dolan@ttu.edu, or Ray Rose, ray@rose-smith.com