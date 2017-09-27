Who: HealthSelect of Texas participants only, Employees, Spouses, & Children over 13 When: October 10, 2017 10:00am- 1:00pm Or until vaccine supply is depleted October 12, 2017 11:00am- 2:00pm Or until vaccine supply is depleted Where: Doak Conference Center- Room 155 15th & University Cost: HealthSelect pays 100% of the cost, but you must bring your Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance cards for you and your covered dependents receiving vaccines. Cash payments are not accepted. Questions: Human Resources 806-742-3851 or hrs.employee.services@ttu.edu Posted:

9/27/2017



Originator:

Stephanie Gonzales



Email:

stephanie.gonzales@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





