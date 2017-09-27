TTU HomeTechAnnounce

FLU VACCINE CLINIC

Who:       HealthSelect of Texas participants only, Employees, Spouses, & Children over 13

When:      October 10, 2017 10:00am- 1:00pm Or until vaccine supply is depleted

                 October 12, 2017 11:00am- 2:00pm Or until vaccine supply is depleted

Where:     Doak Conference Center- Room 155 15th & University

Cost:        HealthSelect pays 100% of the cost, but you must bring your Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance cards for you and your covered dependents receiving vaccines. Cash payments are not accepted. 

Questions: Human Resources 806-742-3851 or hrs.employee.services@ttu.edu

 

