The TTU TechTones are running their very first auditions!

We are looking for passionate singers, beatboxers, choreographers, and arrangers for a brand new a cappella group at Tech.

Please follow the URL below for a link to our official audition form.





https://goo.gl/forms/HO06FaGRjniVEpJ52





If you have any questions, you can message us on OrgSync!



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

9/20/2017



Originator:

Eric Bui



Email:

eric.bui@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 10/7/2017



Location:

Brazos Room, SUB



