We are looking for undergraduate and graduate military-association students (veteran, active duty, reserve, National Guard, ROTC or dependent) to participate in a short online study regarding their university and educational experience. Students will take an online survey which will last 15-20 minutes. Study participation is completely confidential.

Participating students will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card.

If you are interested in participating, please click the link below:





https://educttu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cPgr8II3OD6xlZ3





For more information, please contact Lou Ortiz (lou.ortiz@ttu.edu) at 806-834-6538, Britt Gorrall (britt.gorrall@ttu.edu) or Human Research Protection Program (hrpp@ttu.edu) at 806-742-2064.





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.