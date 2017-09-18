Hey Red Raiders Come Out To See The Mighty Texas Raiders B-17G

Flights being at $475. Experience the South Plains of Texas aboard the Commemorative Air Force's iconic WWII B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders, arriving in Lubbock on Friday, September 29. The public is invited to touch a piece of history with an on-board tour of the iconic aircraft with her crew, or to take the ultimate Living History Flight Experience and See Lubbock from the sky. It's an experience you'll never forget!

Lubbock Aero-Lubbock International Airport 6304 N Cedar Ln, Lubbock TX Friday, Sep 29 Tours from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Saturday, September 30 - Sunday, October 1 Tours and flights begin at 10:00 AM

Cockpit tour Admission: $10 for Adults $5 for Children under 12 $20 for a family up to five

FOR FLIGHT RESERVATIONS OR INFO CALL 855-FLY-A-B17 or B17TEXASRAIDERS.ORG Posted:

9/18/2017



Originator:

Jose Milan



Email:

jose.milan@ttu.edu



Department:

Aerospace Studies





Categories

Departmental

Student Organization

