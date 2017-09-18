Experience the South Plains of Texas aboard the Commemorative Air Force's iconic WWII B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders, arriving in Lubbock on Friday, September 29. The public is invited to touch a piece of history with an on-board tour of the iconic aircraft with her crew, or to take the ultimate Living History Flight Experience and See Lubbock from the sky. It's an experience you'll never forget! Flights being at $475.
Lubbock Aero-Lubbock International Airport
6304 N Cedar Ln, Lubbock TX
Friday, Sep 29
Tours from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Saturday, September 30 - Sunday, October 1
Tours and flights begin at 10:00 AM
Cockpit tour Admission:
$10 for Adults
$5 for Children under 12
$20 for a family up to five
FOR FLIGHT RESERVATIONS OR INFO CALL 855-FLY-A-B17 or B17TEXASRAIDERS.ORG