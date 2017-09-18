We would love to meet you and share more information about our amazing organization Gamma Alpha Omega Sorority, Inc. We have one more week of events so if you would like to attend and get to know us better let us know! Hope to see you there! If you have any questions feel free to contact Ashley Cisneros at 806-559-4593.

CRAFTING-CROWNS & ROSES Mon. Sept. 18TH @ 7PM Soupsuds room in the sub

INFORMATIONAL Tues. Sept. 19TH @ 7PM TBA

ROCK ‘N’ REC CARDIO DANCE Wed. Sept. 20TH @ 8:15PM-9PM TTU Rec RM 114

INFORMATIONAL Thurs. Sept. 21ST @ 7PM TBA

INTERVIEWS Fri. Sept. 22nd @ 7PM TBA

