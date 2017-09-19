The Forensic Science Society is composed of both graduate and undergraduate students from the respective programs at each level. Meetings include information about the society, the application process for new members, and various other important topics for interested parties.

This special meeting is being held specifically for the discussion of the application process to join the American Academy of Forensic Sciences as a Student Affiliate. The deadline for AAFS student applications is October 1st, so those interested in joining need to attend this meeting for this important information. We will also be discussing an upcoming service project being undertaken in collaboration with the National Ranching Heritage Center.

ALL STUDENTS interested may attend this meeting or any future meetings.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

