The next BalFolk TTU dance class is on Tuesday, September 19th!





We will continue meeting on alternating Tuesdays from 5-6:30pm at the Canterbury Student Center, at 2407 16th St (16th & Ave Y). Dates are Sept. 5th & 19th October 3rd & 17th (skip Halloween), November 7th & 21st.





Teaching and learning the French/Euro folk music & dance genre called "BalFolk" (nice introductory video here: https://youtu.be/_Ccw80RX6K0)





Facilitated by Anne Wharton, TTU Vernacular Music Center's TA for Vernacular Dance, who has just returned from an extended stay at several different festivals in the UK and France. She has a ton of dances and lots of facility in teaching and we are on fire to learn!





Canterbury Student Center (2407 16th St, corner of 16th & Ave Y). has ample parking and the site is secure. There is a beautiful wooden floor and a nice resonant acoustic.





A modest per-person donation is requested to assist in defraying room upkeep costs ($5 suggested but pay what you can).





You can come solo, or with a partner. The dances are simple and engaging, but they do benefit from expert teaching.





Anne suggests loose clothing, comfortable to move in. Recommended footwear: simple leather soles: running shoes are too "grippy", and harder soles can damage the floor.





All ages and levels of aptitude are welcome. No obligation--but we do hope and encourage that folks will make this a regular part of their monthly schedules. That is how we all progress!





Also, if you know of others who would likewise have interest, would you please share? Allez au bal!