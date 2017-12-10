Emotional-Affective and Cognitive Aspects of Pain: Role of the Amygdala



Professor Volker Neugebauer in the Department of Pharmacology and Neuroscience in the School of Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will present his research in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies' Colloquium Series. His research focuses on synaptic and cellular neuroplastic changes in higher brain functions and dysfunctions, in general, and on neurobiological mechanisms of emotional-affective and cognitive behaviors related to pain and neuropsychiatric disorders, in particular. According to him, chronic pain is a multidimensional disorder that presents a therapeutic challenge. Chronic pain is significantly associated with anxiety, depression, and cognitive impairment, but these aspects are less well understood than the sensory ("nociceptive") components of pain. The amygdala is a "limbic" brain area, known to play an important role in emotions and affective disorders, and has emerged as a critical node for emotional-affective factors in pain modulation. In his talk, Dr. Neugebauer will discuss:



- Maladaptive neuroplastic changes in the amygdala as a brain mechanism of pain, their emotional-affective aspects, and comorbidity with neuropsychiatric disorders.



- Pain-related maladaptive changes in the amygdala that result from an imbalance of increased excitatory drives and impaired cortical inhibition of amygdala output.



- How restoring the "cortico-limbic" control may be a useful therapeutic strategy for pain and related neuropsychiatric disorders.



When: October 12, 2017, 3:30-5:00 p.m.

Where: The Cottage, College of Human Sciences

9/19/2017



Sylvia Niehuis



sylvia.niehuis@ttu.edu



Human Develop and Family Studies



Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 10/12/2017



Location:

Cottage (behind the Human Sciences Building)



