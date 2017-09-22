Please come listen to the artist talk from 3-4 in HS 169 and then to the reception in the Breezeway at the North Entrance of the Human Sciences building from 4-6pm this Friday, September 22nd.





De Anda, an artist-in-residency at Texas Tech University, worked with students to create the site-specific installation. De Anda's imaginative concept seen in this piece responds to Lubbock's culture of wind and aviation history, as well as his personal interest in Science Fiction. The name, "Celestial Bodies." The installation is composed of a variety of materials, including souvenir t-shirts donated by the community. De Anda worked with the School of Art sculpture students to construct the monumental bone-like framework for the piece; while designer and artist, Professor Rachel Anderson, worked with Apparel Design and Manufacturing students to re-purpose the t-shirts into panels of "skin" affixed to the structure. Together, the skin and frame creates a captivating juxtaposition of art that De Anda deems as "mutual practices." This term refers to the variety of techniques and media or materials used in his work.





De Anda was born in El Paso, TX and is currently living in Los Angeles, where he earned his Master of Fine Arts degree from the California Institute of the Arts. His work also focuses on concepts such as cultural history and political issues that stem from memories of growing up in an United States and Mexico border town.