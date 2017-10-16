Texas Tech University Libraries would like to recognize faculty who have made or are making strides to foster open access in their work. By doing so, faculty bear the banner of Texas Tech University and increase their impact as researchers and educators. Applications are due by 11:59pm on Monday, October 16, 2017.

Applicants must be full-time tenure-track or tenured faculty members of Texas Tech University

Open works must comply with copyright law and publisher policy

Must be able to provide evidence of commitment to open access or open education initiatives through one or more examples:

o An open access publication in a reputable journal

o A pre-print or post-print of a publication in ThinkTech institutional repository

o An open textbook or open educational resource

o A course with all open learning materials

o Open software

Get more information or submit an application. Please contact libraries.faculty.research@ttu.edu with any questions.