This installment of the Sexism | Cinema series will focus on It Follows. This award-winning film follows Jay, a young woman who is relentlessly pursued by an evil supernatural force. It Follows is an attention grabbing thrill that offers a fascinating site for analysis about the portrayals of gender and female sexuality.



A discussion led by Dr. Allison Whitney follows the film. Dr. Whitney is an associate professor of film and media studies in the Department of English, and the director of the Interdisciplinary Minor in Film and Media Studies. Her work explores gender, race, and class in a variety of film genres, including horror. She is a 2016 TTU Integrated Scholar and teaches the class “Film Genres: Horror and the Fantastic”, among many other courses.



Fifty plus years ago, the term “sexism” was coined. In light of this historical marker, Alamo Drafthouse and TTU invite you to a film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come? How far do we have to go? We have selected films with female protagonists to view and discuss at Alamo Drafthouse, Lubbock. The films will be followed by a 30 minute discussion led by TTU faculty members and expert guest speakers. Mark your calendars now!



September 6, 2017: Thelma & Louise

October 4, 2017: It Follows

November 8, 2017: The Fits

December 6, 2017: Saving Face



Thank you, organizers Michael Borshuk, Don Lavigne, Elizabeth Sharp, Jessica Smith, Dana Weiser, & Allison Whitney



