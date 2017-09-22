Conversations in Clay: 4 Texas Perspectives
The Conversations in Clay symposium at Texas Tech University at Fredericksburg will showcase the work and perspectives of four Texas ceramic artists featuring Jillian Cooper, James Watkins, Von Venhuizen, and Jim Bob Salazar.
Times:
Friday, September 29, 2017
5:00 – 6:30 p.m.
The opening remarks and artist lectures will take place in the HEB room of the Hill Country University Center (HCUC),
2818 East U.S. Hwy 290, Fredericksburg, TX 78624, (830) 990-2717
7:00 p.m.
Exhibition opening and artist reception at the RS Hanna Gallery,
244 W Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
Saturday, September 30, 2017
9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Symposium on 4 Texas perspectives and ceramics demonstration.
• James Watkins 9:00 a.m. -12 noon
• Jillian Cooper 9:00 a.m. - 12 noon
• Von Venhuizen 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
• Jim Bob Salazar 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
The events are open and free to the public!
Website for the event