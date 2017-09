The Office of Student Financial Aid & Scholarships will close on Tuesday, September 26 from 11:30am - 1:30pm for Staff Development Training. The office will resume working hours at 1:30 - 4:30pm.

Posted:

9/26/2017



Originator:

Cathy Sarabia



Email:

cathy.sarabia@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Financial Aid



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 9/26/2017



Location:

West Hall - Room 301



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental