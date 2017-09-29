TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Study Abroad Week+Llamas
Members of the Study Abroad Office and three llamas will be in the Free Speech Area from 11-2 providing information on study abroad opportunities. Staff will be available to answer questions students may have about studying abroad (but go easy on the llamas because they're still in training!)
Posted:
9/29/2017

Originator:
Brian Selman

Email:
brian.selman@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 9/29/2017

Location:
Free Speech Area

