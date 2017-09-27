The Texas Tech University School of Music will host a faculty recital at 8:00 p.m. this evening (Wednesday, September 27, 2017) in Hemmle Recital Hall. The recital will feature professor of saxophone and TTU Teaching Academy member David Dees.

The flexible character of the saxophone will be demonstrated throughout the performance as Professor Dees joins forces with both faculty and graduate students for a program of varied chamber combinations.

The program will include two of the most widely recognized works for alto saxophone and piano. Paul Creston’s melodically memorable 1939 “Sonata for Saxophone and Piano” and William Albright’s thematically daredevil 1984 “Sonata” have both earned their place as staple works in the concert saxophone repertoire. School of Music collaborative pianist Nataliya Sukhina will perform the challenging piano parts to both sonatas.

The sole moment of repose in the program will be a special version of “Alma Redemptoris Mater,” a sacred vocal work by Renaissance composer Johannes Ockeghem. Its adaptation for saxophone quartet is by TTU saxophone studio alumnus Ben Robinette. Saxophone graduate students Tony Guzman, Ryan Hill, and Andrew Schoen will join Professor Dees for this piece.

The program’s faculty collaborators include assistant professor of viola Kimberly Sparr and assistant professor of trumpet Andrew Stetson. Dr. Sparr will perform on the recently composed “Kugelblitz” for unaccompanied viola and saxophone, and Dr. Stetson will join Professor Dees and Dr. Sukhina for French composer Jean Rivier’s 1955 “Concerto for Alto Saxophone and C Trumpet.”

The concert is free and open to the public.

CONTACT: David Dees, professor of saxophone, School of Music, Texas Tech University, (806) 834-1915 or d.dees@ttu.edu