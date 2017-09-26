Texas Tech University Office of LGBTQIA and Women’s & Gender Studies proudly presents a film series, Queer Reels, Real Topics for the fall and spring semesters. Serving as an extension of the classroom, this film series merges education with entertainment about the LGBT+ community.

Films of all genres serve an important community function by affirming lives, making the invisible, visible, and educating others about the stories and histories of people. Recognizing the diversity of identities and perspectives within the LGBT+ community, the films chosen for this year's series include identity, community, prejudice, normalcy, etc.

During the fall Semester, five films will be shown on the Texas Tech University campus in the Student Union Building. All films are FREE, and open to all students and the community. Each film will be accompanied by reviewed film notes and followed by a commentary and analysis discussion.

On October 5, the second film in the series, Transpose (2017) will be viewed at 6:30 p.m. in the SUB Escondido Theatre. Transpose is a film documentary that explores the extraordinary challenges and triumphs of transgender people as they transition from the gender assigned to them at birth to living the life that they have envisioned for themselves whether as a transgender man or transgender woman. Transpose is a collection of powerful stories of individuals who choose to determine the course of their life, regardless of the difficult path of transition.



Transpose, a production of Arttitude, is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization which serves to unite the LGBTQ+ and diverse community, local artists, academic researchers, and public and private organizations with the goal of inciting positive change and equality for all through art shows, music events, and other artistic endeavors.



“The stories of courage, tenacity and resolve exhibited by the characters will surely touch the lives of people, in one shape or form. It humanizes the struggles of the transgender community and affirms the basic desire of each of us to live the best life we want.” – Maria Angela.

The lineup continues as follows;

*October 10, 7:00 p.m. in the SUB Lubbock RM, Beyond Gay: The Politics of Pride (2009)

*November 14, 7:00 p.m. in the SUB Lubbock RM, Boy Meets Girl (2014)

*November 30, 6:30 p.m. in the SUB Escondido Theatre, The Last One: Unfolding the AIDS Memorial Quilt (2014)

For more information and to check out the spring lineup, visit the Office of LGBTQIA web site at; lgbtqia.ttu.edu

CONTACT: Jody Randall, Director, Office of LGBTQIA, jody.randall@ttu.edu