TTU students, faculty, and staff continue to receive, and some have responded to, email scams targeting TTU email accounts. Recent scam emails contain such subjects as, "Office365 E-mail Verification On The Containment Box,” “RE; Payment Form,” “IMPORTANT FILE FROM TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY, and “NOTIFICATION FROM TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY SYSTEM." These are some of the more common messages, but other scam emails with similar subjects have been reported as well. Please do not respond to or click any links in these phishing emails. If you respond to these emails, your eRaider account will be disabled to protect the TTU community, and institutional accounts and data.

These emails are designed to trick you into giving away your eRaider username and password to computer hackers on the Internet. Remember - Texas Tech University will NEVER ask you for your eRaider password and neither should anyone else.

If you have responded to one of these emails and provided your eRaider username and password, please change your password immediately by going to eraider.ttu.edu, and contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) for additional assistance.

To view examples of recent phishing scams in various formats, please visit www.askit.ttu.edu/phishingexamples.

For additional information about these scams, including tips on identifying fraudulent websites, please visit https://www.askit.ttu.edu/IDfraudsite.