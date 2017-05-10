Are Americans Liberty Lovers?

Thursday, October 5, 2017

Student Union Building (SUB)

15th Street and Akron Avenue

Texas Tech University

Book Signing — 5:15-5:45 PM — SUB Courtyard

Public Lecture — 6:00-7:15 PM — Allen Theatre

Following a very well-received visit in September 2013, Walter E. Williams will return to Lubbock to deliver remarks about the role of government in a free society, along with his reflections on current events and recent developments in public policy debates.

Walter E. Williams is an economist, commentator, and academic. He is the John M. Olin Distinguished Professor of Economics at George Mason University, as well as a nationally syndicated columnist and author of 150 publications and ten books. His weekly column is featured in the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Prof. Williams will be available to greet visitors and sign books prior to the public lecture in the SUB Courtyard, which is located outside of the Allen Theatre. The following publications will be available for purchase at the book signing:

American Contempt for Liberty

Up from the Projects: An Autobiography

Race and Economics: How Much Can Be Blamed on Discrimination?

This event is free and open to all members of the Texas Tech community and the general public. More information about the program, including information about parking, can be found at www.events.fmi.ttu.edu.