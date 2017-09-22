TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Free DACA Renewal Clinic
Free legal assistance will be provided for eligible DACA renewal applicants. 

Come prepared!  

Please bring the following items: 
- current work permit 
- social security card
- passport
- birth certificate
- copies of all criminal documents
- $495 money order
- 2 passport photos
- copy of all previous DACA applications
- Advance Parole documents (if applicable)

Event flyers can be viewed at the Student Legal Services website: English  Spanish

To determine eligibility please review the Student Legal Services' DACA Tip Sheet.
Sponsored by Student Legal Services.
Posted:
9/19/2017

Originator:
Brit Inman-Swanson

Email:
brit.swanson@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Legal Services

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 9/22/2017

Location:
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1120 52nd Street, Lubbock, TX

