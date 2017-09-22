Free legal assistance will be provided for eligible DACA renewal applicants.

Come prepared!

Please bring the following items: - current work permit - social security card - passport - birth certificate - copies of all criminal documents - $495 money order - 2 passport photos - copy of all previous DACA applications - Advance Parole documents (if applicable)

Event flyers can be viewed at the Student Legal Services website: Spanish Event flyers can be viewed at the Student Legal Services website: English

To determine eligibility please review the Student Legal Services' DACA Tip Sheet Sponsored by Student Legal Services. Posted:

9/19/2017



Originator:

Brit Inman-Swanson



Email:

brit.swanson@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Legal Services



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 9/22/2017



Location:

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1120 52nd Street, Lubbock, TX



