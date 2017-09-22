Free legal assistance will be provided for eligible DACA renewal applicants.
Come prepared!
Please bring the following items:
- current work permit
- social security card
- passport
- birth certificate
- copies of all criminal documents
- $495 money order
- 2 passport photos
- copy of all previous DACA applications
- Advance Parole documents (if applicable)
Event flyers can be viewed at the Student Legal Services website: English Spanish
To determine eligibility please review the Student Legal Services' DACA Tip Sheet
.
Sponsored by Student Legal Services.