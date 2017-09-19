



https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/4043473/you-can-t-send-or-reply-from-outlook-com-office-365-or-exchange-2016-i Today, Apple announced the release of iOS 11. However, Apple has indicated that the native Mail app in iOS 11 may fail to send messages*. Customers using the iOS Mail app to access their TTU email may be able to receive messages, but may not be able to reply to them or send new messages.Apple and Microsoft are actively working to resolve this issue, and anticipate releasing a patch soon. In the meantime, the TTU IT Division recommends that you do not upgrade to iOS 11 if you access your TTU email through the native Mail app on your iPhone or iPad. If you have already upgraded to iOS 11, you can still access your TTU email through the Microsoft Outlook app , or through your web browser at https://office.com We will provide an update once Apple releases a patch. For questions or concerns in the meantime, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.* Sources: Posted:

9/19/2017



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

Employee Announcements

Student Announcements

