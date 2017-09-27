The Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity invites you to join us during our Diversity Research Brown Bag Series. This series will feature research by faculty or staff that focuses on various aspects on diversity. Our first addition to the series is by Dr. Kent Wilkinson. His research topic is called “Diversity Among Latinos – What can Spanish-Language TV Teach Us”. Joins us and discuss with Dr. Wilkinson the findings behind this research. You are welcome to read the following material prior to the discussion. http://tinyurl.com/diversity-kwilk Posted:

Ruben Lopez



ruben.a.lopez@ttu.edu



CCAAC Director



Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 9/27/2017



Doak Hall 119



