The Texas Tech Alumni Association would like to invite you to the Fall Grad Fair from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 26-28 in the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. This event offers the chance for students to purchase the perfect official class ring. Although the event is geared to assist graduating seniors with their commencement needs, students with 75 credit hours or more are eligible to purchase the Official Texas Tech Class Ring.

In addition to being able to place orders for their rings, students can get senior portraits made, reserve their cap, gown and other regalia, order graduation announcements, and learn more about the diploma frames we offer. Students can talk with representatives from the University Career Center, get information on continuing their education from the Graduate School, and find out if they qualify for a $1,000 rebate from the state of Texas.