Texas Tech National Women's Studies Honor Society is now accepting applications through October 12th,, to be received in DOAK HALL | room 123 | by 5 p.m. We will be having a Information Session September 28th, 2017 in Doak Hall 119 at 6pm.
Induction will be October 19th. 2017 | location TBA
The purpose of the chapter is to encourage and support scholarship and excellence in women's studies at Texas Tech University. Additionally, this society will promotes an interest in Women's Studies research in social problems affecting all women, and such other social and intellectual activities as well lead to improvement in the condition of all people.
Application Download: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/triota_gamma_nu.php
CONTACT: Celeste Medina , Iota Iota Iota-Gamma Nu Chapter, Techtriota@gmail.com